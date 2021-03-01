Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.19. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.