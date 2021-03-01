Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

