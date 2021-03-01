VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.95 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $27.95 million and $1.85 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.17 or 0.00781904 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038532 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

