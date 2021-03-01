Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VCISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VCISY stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

