Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.75.

VIR stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,213. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

