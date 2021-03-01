Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,398 shares of company stock worth $16,011,623. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.92. The stock had a trading volume of 103,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average is $204.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.