Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,931 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. 18,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $40.04.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

