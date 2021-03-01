Vista Capital Partners Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,733. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

