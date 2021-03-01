Vista Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,855. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20.

