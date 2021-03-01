VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

VTGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,182,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,550,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,829,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTGN stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

