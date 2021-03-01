Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,380 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Vistra by 11.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vistra by 71.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after buying an additional 489,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

