Vistra (NYSE:VST) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 214,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,113. Vistra has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

