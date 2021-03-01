Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

VVNT stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

