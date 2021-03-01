Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €184.00 by Independent Research

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €184.00 ($216.47) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €185.75 ($218.53).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €175.48 ($206.45).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.