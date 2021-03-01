Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

VNT opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

