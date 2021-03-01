VouchForMe Reaches Market Cap of $228,979.60 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $228,979.60 and approximately $213.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00054954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.96 or 0.00773056 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00041644 BTC.

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

