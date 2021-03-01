VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPRB stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. VPR Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand.

