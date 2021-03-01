Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

