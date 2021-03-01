WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 1,642.1% in February

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 1,642.1% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

