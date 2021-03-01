Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TSE WCN opened at C$124.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$100.55 and a 1 year high of C$143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.73.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

