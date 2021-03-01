Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.