Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,774,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,556,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

WBA stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

