Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $90.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

