Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.