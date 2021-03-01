Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,663 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after purchasing an additional 746,294 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $116.97 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

