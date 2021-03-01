Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 160 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 111,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

