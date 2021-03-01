Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $488.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

