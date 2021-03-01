WAX (WAXP) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $110.67 million and $997,624.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000484 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00038148 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,446,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,519,752,916 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.