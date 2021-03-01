Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

