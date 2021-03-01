WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $311.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.36. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 50.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

