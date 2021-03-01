WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.