Wedbush Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $120.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

