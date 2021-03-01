Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veracyte (VCYT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT):

2/25/2021 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

2/8/2021 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Veracyte is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 979,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,441. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Get Veracyte Inc alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.