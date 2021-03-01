Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xencor (XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2021 – Xencor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Xencor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

2/24/2021 – Xencor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 283,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Get Xencor Inc alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.