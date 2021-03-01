Weil Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

