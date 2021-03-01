Weil Company Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 433.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,824 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.21% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,235,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,883.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,425 shares of company stock worth $1,118,183 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

