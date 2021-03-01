Weil Company Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $72,008,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $108.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.