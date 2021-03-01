Weil Company Inc. Has $376,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $59.41 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

