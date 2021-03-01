Weil Company Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $165.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day moving average of $191.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

