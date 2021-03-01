Welbilt, Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

WBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

WBT opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 399.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

