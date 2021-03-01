Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 131,819 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chemed were worth $277,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 66,371.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 207.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 680.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $445.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.22 and its 200 day moving average is $501.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

