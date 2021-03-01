Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,451,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $235,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $148.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.