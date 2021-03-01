Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 21,418 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.01% of EPAM Systems worth $201,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $373.61 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $402.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.97. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.50.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,350 shares of company stock worth $5,106,034. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

