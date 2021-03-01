Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 70,772 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,772 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.84% of Atlassian worth $258,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $237.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.79. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.