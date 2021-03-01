Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $252,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $130.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

