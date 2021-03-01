Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,369 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $217,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 535,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $99.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

