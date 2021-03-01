Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 549.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 211,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 474,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 131,865 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.