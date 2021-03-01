Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $116,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.