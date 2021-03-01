Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,066. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

