Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 96,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.69. 416,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,197,816. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

